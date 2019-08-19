DuluCon, a Duluth Comic Convention, is Coming to the Northland

DuluCon gets ready for its first year in the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn.- People who love comic book conventions and dressing up in costume may want to listen up- Duluth is hosting it’s first ever DuluCon event this Fall.

The two day event is for fans of popular fiction and art.

The group of friends who came up with the convention said they saw a need for an event like this in Duluth where people can dress up freely and meet with others in the community who like the same things.

“It is terribly exciting. It’s actually always been one of my dreams to go to Duluth Coffee Company and maybe see a Ring race from Lord of the Rings having coffee with Rainbow Bright. If that is something you’re terribly interested in, this is going to be your moment. It’s also just fun to see the collective, creative muscles of my home city begin to flex itself,” DuluCon council member Joshua Effinger said.

DuluCon will be October 18 and 19 at the Encounter building in downtown Duluth.

Those interested in attending or vending at the event can buy tickets ahead of time here.