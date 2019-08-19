Duluth Radar To Get Major Upgrade

The radar pedestal for the National Weather Service in Duluth will be receiving an upgrade for the first time in over 20 years

DULUTH, Minn.- The big radar up at the National Weather Service is getting a major hardware replacement for the first time in more than 20 years.

That device is the radar pedestal needed for antenna rotation and elevation positioning. The upgrade will keep the radar functioning into at least the 2030’s.

“We are calling it an upgrade. It’s not really an improvement but it’s more just an upgrade in the hardware. It’s basically like we are getting a new car. It’s not a different car, it’s just we are replacing the frame”, said Joe Moore Meteorologist.

The radar will be down for the next 10 to 12 days but you can still track storms by accessing nearby radars in Grand Forks, Green Bay and the Twin Cities.