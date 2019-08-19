Help Light Duluth Teal Throughout the Month of September

A List of Events is Planned in Duluth to Help Raise Awareness for Ovarian Cancer

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth will go teal throughout the month of September.

The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA) welcomes Northlanders to help raise awareness and raise funds for ovarian cancer research.

A series of events is planned starting with the Aerial Lift Bridge being lit teal on Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7.

The Light Duluth Teal Gala takes place on Saturday, September 7 and the Elizabeth Busche Scramble for Ovarian Cancer will occur on Sunday, September 8 at Enger Park Golf Course.

There is no test for ovarian cancer and it’s vital that women know the symptoms.

MOCA works to raise awareness and get the word out regarding early detection.

Kris Greer, a Duluth native, ovarian cancer survivor and MOCA Board Chair wants to remind women of the following symptoms when it comes to ovarian cancer:

Bloating

Difficulty eating

Feeling full quickly

Pain in abdomen/pelvic area

Frequent urination

Greer says if you’ve experienced these symptoms for more than a few weeks, you should schedule an appointment with your physician right away.

Click here for more information and to get involved in Duluth’s upcoming awareness events.