Hermantown Farmer’s Market Canceled for Rest of Summer
The Last Five Events are not Expected to be Rescheduled
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown Farmer’s Market has closed for the rest of the summer season.
According to a recent press release, health changes for the market’s major produce vendor and market manager has caused the market to cancel the remaining scheduled events.
The Market was originally scheduled from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each Monday from July 15 to September 16.
City officials say the remaining events are not expected to be rescheduled.