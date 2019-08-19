Hermantown Farmer’s Market Canceled for Rest of Summer

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown Farmer’s Market has closed for the rest of the summer season.

According to a recent press release, health changes for the market’s major produce vendor and market manager has caused the market to cancel the remaining scheduled events.

The Market was originally scheduled from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each Monday from July 15 to September 16.

City officials say the remaining events are not expected to be rescheduled.