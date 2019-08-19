Knowing Your Neighbors: More than Coffee at White Pine Market

White Pine Market to sell coffee, vendors' crafts, and more.

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- The owners of the unique White Pine Market sell everything from coffee to a wide variety of merchandise brought in by local Two Harbors vendors.

Jim Aili has been brewing his own coffee for a while now.

“It started about eight years ago,” he said. “I turned 50. She bought me a little roasting thing because I’ve always wanted to try roasting my own coffee.”

Now, the White Pine Market is the only drive through coffee shop in town.

And it’s getting some positive feedback.

“I just had a lady in here today say: Well, I think you just changed my brand of coffee.”

But Jim and his wife, Kim, transformed what used to be an old thrift store into so much more.

“People can now get handmade baby outfit or a wedding gift or what they want right here in Two Harbors,” Kim said.

The part coffee shop part consignment store has a wide variety of merchandise you can’t get anywhere else.

And the owners want to showcase what artists have to offer.

“We just have a lot of local talent right here in our area.”

For Lakewood residents, the location is also special, sitting right on the corner of Highway 61 as you enter Two Harbors.

“We love our spot.”

But it’s also an essential part of their business.

“The more I think about it, if this spot wouldn’t have worked we would not have opened up a shop.”

Now, both Kim and Jim Aili can pursue their passions.

“Coming up on retirement, and I thought this would be a good retirement if I could make money on my hobby,” Jim said.

Only the Drive Thru at White Pine Market. There will be a grand opening for the Coffee Shop on August 31st.