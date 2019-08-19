Man Charged in Duluth Heroin Drug Bust

Bail was set at $100,000

1/2

2/2

DULUTH, Minn. – A 26-year-old Chicago man was arrested in Duluth Tuesday on drug sales charges.

According to investigators, Juron Carter was arrested in the 300 Block of North 2nd Avenue East for First Degree Sale of Heroin.

Duluth Police, along with members of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, found Carter to be in possession of 18 individually packaged bags of heroin and $1,447 in cash.

His bail was set at $100,000.

Authorities say at the time of his arrest Carter as out on bond from an arrest back in March where he was charged with First Degree Aid and Abet Sale of Heroin and Second Degree Sale of a Controlled Substance.