Mayor Larson Pick Shawn Krizaj as Next Duluth Fire Chief

DULUTH, Minn. – A familiar face in the Duluth Fire Department has been recommended to permanently fill the position as Fire Chief.

Shawn Krizaj, a 22-year-veteran of the department, has been recommended by the city to take on the Fire Chief position.

“Shawn has been an incredible asset to the Duluth Fire Department,” Mayor Emily Larson said. “Through his leadership with emergency management, tribal relationships at Fond du Lac, and his twenty two years of service to the City of Duluth, he is looked at across the state as a leader in his field. We are very excited to have him serve in this role.”

“I am honored to be selected as the Fire Chief. I have spent the last 25 years working in public safety and am ready to take the next step in my career. I am excited to move the department forward,” Krizaj said.

Krizaj has been serving as Interim Chief following the arrest of former Chief Dennis Edwards for DWI in March. Edwards was formally charged in April and took a demotion to Assistant Chief.

The City Council will vote on the resolution to appoint him at the council meeting next Monday.