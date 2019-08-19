Paddling Practice for 18th Annual Dragonboat Festival

Teams practice techniques and strokes at Barkers Island Marina.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Teams competing in this weekend’s 18th Annual Lake Superior Dragonboat Festival got together this evening to practice before the big race on Barker’s Island.

Teams of 20 people practiced different strokes with their ores and what to do in situations like falling in the water.

According to instructors it’s not that hard to learn, but learning how to react as a team is a little more complicated.

“I think just the stroke is fairly straightforward but the synchronicity of it, staying together as a 20 person team takes some practice it’s not, it’s just something you’re not used to,” said Scott Carroll, President of the Wiki Ohana Team.

“It’s the single hardest and most important thing about the race.”

The Dragonboat Festival begins Friday with the parade and opening ceremonies.