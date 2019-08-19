Rails’ Pogatchnik Verbally Commits to Bemidji State University Women’s Basketball

PROCTOR, Minn. – Proctor girls basketball guard Sam Pogatchnik announced on twitter Monday that she has committed to Bemidji State University.

Pogatchnik was one of the standouts on Proctor last season, scoring 21 points in the section final that helped lead the Rails to the state tournament for the first time since 2002.

Pogatchnik is the second Rail to commit to college over the past few days, as her teammate Katelyn Marunich committed to Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday. Both of those teams play in the NSIC, which is the same conference as UMD.