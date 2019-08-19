Seniors Learn How To Use Technology in Their Daily Lives

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Senior citizens also went back to school during a program to help them learn how to use technology in their daily lives.

Instructors presented ways to use smart home devices like amazon alexa or google home during the event at the superior public library.

In day to day life the devices can be beneficial for seniors to help them with everything from medication management to scheduling daily activities.

“More and more seniors are aging in place right now. They are looking for ways to manage their house, do their daily activities and stay independent and stay in their homes,” said Occupational Therapist Laura Lussier

The Technology and Me program now offers a hotline for adults over 55 to help assist with technology information.

Call 218-624-4828 if you are an older adult who needs technology help.

The event was sponsored by the lighthouse center for vision loss.