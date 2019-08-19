Superior’s Japanese Sister City Delegation Makes a Special Visit to the Friendship Garden in Billings Park

SUPERIOR, Wis.- On a day filled with sightseeing and learning about Superior, a host of Japanese delegates made sure to take time to recognize someone who played a big part in helping keep the sister city relationship strong.

On that tour through the city they visited the Friendship Garden in Billings Park.

The garden was built in 2010 to recognize the relationship between the two sister cities.

It was also meant to symbolize a piece of home for the delegates whenever they visit Superior.

From beginning to end, it took nearly 10 years and a host of people to make the Friendship Garden a reality.

One of those people who helped make it happen, Josef Braeu, recently passed away.

To keep his memory alive, a tree was dedicated in his honor.

“Josef helped design this garden and what it is today. We were very grateful to him and just wanted to recognize him,” said Rani Gill, Sister City Coordinator.

The Mayor of Ami– Machi also shared his gratitude for the role Josef played in creating the garden.

“Each individual’s contribution for this friendship is huge and he was a great part of that. I show great respect to his contribution,” said Shigeru Chiba.

The sister cities of Superior and Ami– Machi have sustained a relationship for more than 20 years.

Both cities are dedicated to keeping the blossoming friendship going for years to come.

The Ami– Machi delegation will head home tomorrow.