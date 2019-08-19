The Tribute Fest to Benefit Homeless Veterans in Minnesota

The Tribute Fest Kicks off Thursday, August 22 at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Folks in the Northland are gearing up this week for the start of The Tribute Fest happening August 22 – 24 at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.

The Fest was originally set up more than ten years ago to raise awareness and funds for homeless veterans in Minnesota.

Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV) is a nonprofit organization that has been assisting veterans for over 25 years, helping over 5,500 veterans and their families.

According to the organizers of The Tribute Fest, it’s estimated one percent of the veterans in Minnesota, or close to 4,100, will experience an episode of homelessness this year.

Veterans and active duty members of the military along with their families will be admitted to the Fest for free.

Click here to purchase tickets today.