Carlton Volleyball Team Takes Part in Polar League Jamboree

The Bulldogs are bringing back a huge senior class, who will go down as one of the most successful in school history.

ESKO, Minn. – The annual Polar League Volleyball Jamboree took place Tuesday at Esko High School.

Among the teams taking part were the Carlton volleyball team, fresh off being ranked ninth in Class A. These scrimmages will be important as the Bulldogs will open their season next week.

“They’re important to see. The kids get a little opportunity to have some game action. And I get a little opportunity to see who’s playing where and giving kids different opportunities to play in different spots without the main score or the match win being the highest priority,” said head coach Barb Soukkala.

The Bulldogs are bringing back a huge senior class, who will go down as one of the most successful in school history. And going into their final year, the emotions will be high.

“Well you step on the court in 8th grade and you think “I have four more years”. Then three and now it’s your last year. It’s like wow. When I’m announced this year, it’s “Senior Alaina Bennett”. We have ten seniors on the team so everybody is feeling the same thing. This is our last shot at everything and last time together,” middle hitter Alaina Bennett.

“It was bittersweet putting their roster in the Minnesota State High School League when it’s been 8th grade, 9th grade and now this year, I went senior, senior, senior. Hopefully they enjoy it. We’re going to have a great season, one way or another and do the best we can and have a good time playing,” Soukkala said.

The Bulldogs will open their season next Friday at home against Deer River.