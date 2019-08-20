Duluth Playhouse Gives Away Old Red Seats

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Playhouse said goodbye to nearly three hundred bright red seats in the family theater, which have been there since the 1980’s.

Today those seats were up for grabs for the community to take.

The seats became too old and the Playhouse could no longer replace the parts to fix them.

They also were not accommodating for the new direction of the theatre.

The playhouse was awarded a grant from the Depot Foundation to replace the old seating.

But before they were gone the playhouse wanted to give the community a chance to grab a keepsake.

“A lot of our patrons, audience members, even the actors, youth, and adults who have participated in our programming can feel like they can take a piece of the theater home with them and always have that memorabilia,” said Artistic Director Amber Burns.

The theater will also get new carpets and a fresh coat of paint.

The new seats will be installed by the end of September.

The Duluth Playhouse invites everyone to be the first ones to check out the new seats at the Mouse Hole Cat play beginning October 5th.