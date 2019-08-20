Duluth Police: Shots Fired in Lincoln Park, No Arrests Made

Duluth Police Responded to the Situation at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 20 in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police continue to investigate after responding to reports of multiple shots being fired in the area of 24th Avenue West and 3rd Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 20.

Police responded to the area within seconds and came across a vehicle speeding away from the scene.

Authorities say the vehicle was stopped nearby.

Multiple witnesses and others involved have been interviewed.

Evidence of gunfire was located in and near the intersection.

At this time police haven’t located anyone with injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation continues.

FOX 21 Local News will update this article with the latest information as soon as it becomes available.