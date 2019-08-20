Eskomos Football Looking for Improvements in 2019 Season

ESKO, Minn. – The Esko football team is coming off of a down season, finishing with a 3–7 record and struggling against conference teams.

While the season was disappointing for many players, they saw some positives and are ready to make this is a better season.

“We didn’t have the season that we wanted so for sure that taste is in our mouths so we’re going to try to come out and win some games this year and maybe make it to state,” senior linebacker/tight end Trevor Spindler said.

“I actually thought we had an OK season. It’s something that we definitely want to finish better this year, it’s something we’re focusing on doing. In every one of those games I couldn’t have been more proud of my team,” Scott Arnston said.

Unlike most teams, the Eskomos didn’t have a lot of turnover, losing just 12 seniors. Esko feels that this experience will help them in another season of a competitive section and conference play.

“It gives us a better chance to win and even compete for the section, which I think we have a good chance at. I think it helps that we have a lot of good players coming back that can be considered the top tier of the area,” senior quarterback/corner back Dylan Vinje said.

“When it comes to our section, 7AAA, I always think it’s very evenly matched through the six teams. I think it’s always who’s playing best at the end of the year and who’s the healthiest that’s going to have the advantage,” Arnston added.

The Eskomos will open the regular season on Aug. 30 at Proctor.