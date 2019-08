DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after three fires were started in Leif Erikson Park Tuesday evening.

The call for help came in around 8 p.m.

Two of the fires were put out by firefighters.

The other went out on its own.

The fires were near the amphitheater, according to a city spokesperson.

If you know anything about these fires, you are asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 218-730-4380