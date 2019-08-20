First Ever Summer Showcase

The Duluth Chamber of Commerce hosted a showcase of food and drinks at Wade Stadium Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn.- As a celebration of summer, the Duluth Chamber of Commerce hosted a showcase at Wade Stadium Tuesday night.

People enjoyed samples from local restaurants, breweries, and more from all around the Northland. Guests could also buy products from local businesses and even win prizes. Organizers say hosting it at Wade Stadium was the perfect meeting point for all sides of Duluth.

“We are in a very central location at Wade Stadium so we know people from the east can come and the west, downtown and up the hill. We found it important to bring everyone together”, said Kathleen Privette, Director of Events at the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce.

Food and drinks were provided by Black Woods Grill & Bar, Castle Danger Brewery, and New Scenic Cafe.