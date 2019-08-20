Franco Bari Talks Joining St. Scholastica Athletics

Bari was named the new CSS director of athletics last week.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last week, St. Scholastica announced their new director of athletics would be Franco Bari, who spent over a decade at St. Lawrence University in New York. Tuesday, he spoke with the media for the first time and talked about how the Saints were able to lure him away from his alma mater.

“I just think that overall what had intrigued me was the overall support and the support of the student-athlete experience and that’s something I’m very passionate about. To have the opportunity to work with a staff that’s so committed to the student-athlete experience and an administration that understands the value of college athletics, what that’s all about and not necessarily just competing for championships. But also allowing the student-athletes to grow and develop as people is something that’s very important to me and that was what was really attractive to me,” Bari said.