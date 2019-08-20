Jersey Mike’s Raises Money to Support A Good Cause

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s time to work up those appetites.

Jersey Mikes is hoping folks will stop in over the next two days to buy a sub to support a great cause.

The sub shop is hosting a fundraiser to raise money for the Northern Lights Foundation in partnership with the Second Harvest food shelf.

The goal is to get people thinking early about the impacts winter can have on people less fortunate.

Jersey Mike’s owner says it was a great way to jump start the efforts to help the food shelf.

“We let our corporate folks send the message about our brand and we let our food and service speak for itself. What we really want to do is connect with those in the community that can benefit from anything we can do to help them out,” said Mike Schoonover.

The fundraiser ends this Thursday.

10% of every purchase will go to help the Northern Lights Foundation and the Second Harvest Food shelf.