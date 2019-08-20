Kids Build Gaming Computers at Cloquet Public Library

CLOQUET, Minn. – Kids are building their own computers at the Cloquet Public Library.

The Youth Services Librarian tells us kids want to play internet games like “Fortnite” but the library computers weren’t good enough. So, with a grant from the Minnesota Library Association, the library bought computer parts and are teaching the kids how to assemble their own gaming machines.

“A computer isn’t just something that you go out to the store and buy,” said Youth Services Librarian, Justin Dinger. “You can customize it, you can make it what you will, and also learn about the parts that go into the computer.”

The kids assembled mother boards, installed hard drives, and put everything in a PC tower.

“I just built a gaming PC and come play at the library,” said Cameron Cresap, a seventh grade student at the library. “To learn how to build a gaming PC for my own house.”

Cameron tells us his favorite game is NHL 19. Soon, he can play it on his own library computer.

On Wednesday, the kids will install operating systems.