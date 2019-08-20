Lake Superior College Offers Easier Way Around Campus

For the first time in a decade, LSC has added new signs around campus

DULUTH, Minn.- With school beginning in less than a week, students at Lake Superior College will have an easier time finding their classes this year.

New signs are being put up around campus for the first time in more than a decade. All signs make navigation easier around campus, and room numbers are changing too. Campus officials say making it a stress free time for new incoming students is most important.

“A lot of these students are coming to the campus for the first time, many are first generation students who maybe have never stepped foot on a college campus before. They are going to need some assistance with the application or financial aid so we just want to make it as easy for them as possible to get where they need to get to feel welcome to feel supported”, said Daniel Fanning, Director of Institutional Advancement.

To make sure you are going to the right class, LSC is hosting an early bird event Saturday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.