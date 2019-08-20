‘Miracle on Ice’ Member Arrested on Assault Charges

COOK COUNTY, Minn. – A member of the 1980 ‘Miracle on Ice’ Olympic hockey team has been arrested on multiple charges including felony assault.

Authorities say 61-year-old Mark Pavelich assaulted his Cook County neighbor with a metal pole causing serious injury.

According to the criminal complaint, the attack happened in Pavelich’s home in the Lutsen area last Thursday.

He is accused of hitting the neighbor multiple times with a ‘metal tension bar’ after the two men returned home from fishing.

Pavelich told authorities he believed the man had ‘spiked’ his beer.

The victim suffered several broken bones including two cracked ribs, a bruised left kidney, and fractured vertebrae.

A judge ordered a competency hearing for Pavelich.

He is due back in court on October 28.