Saints Football Team Ranked 4th in UMAC Preseason Poll

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The UMAC football preseason coaches poll was released Tuesday and the Saints come in at the number four spot. Most notable from the list is that CSS did receive one first-place vote.

Defending conference champs Martin Luther occupy the top spot in the poll. The Saints will open their season with a non-conference game Saturday September 7th against Mayville State at Public Schools Stadium.