Superior Summer Readers Blast Off with Handmade Rockets

Kids built rockets out of straw, learned about astronomy.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Kids at Superior Public Library got a chance to build and fly their own rockets on Tuesday.

Kids built rockets out of paper and straw that they launched by blowing into the straw.

It was the final activity of the “Universe of Stories” summer reading program, which had over 200 kids participating.

But according to Library staff, what’s more important was that they weren’t losing reading time through the summer, which is common.

“It’s good to see that libraries are still relevant to people’s lives and that people are still excited to read,” said Youth Services Manager Kelly Wiisanen. “And we’re trying to prevent the summer slide where kids are losing that knowledge over the summer.”

“We’re happy to keep them learning throughout the summer.”

If your child is still trying to reach their summer reading goal, reading logs will be accepted until Saturday.