Two Canoeists Rescued After Capsizing on Leech Lake

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A mother and son canoeing on Leech Lake were rescued Monday night after their canoe capsized leaving them stranded in the water for hours.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report of two overdue canoeists on Leech Lake around 2:52 p.m. on Monday.

Responding officers learned that a 56-year-old female, of Monticello, and her 28-year-old son, of Minneapolis, had left a resort near Pine Point around 8:30 a.m. and had not returned.

According to reports, the missing canoe was located by a search party around 7:15 p.m. on the north shore of the lake. The missing canoeists were found shortly after in a wooded area by a Minnesota State Patrol Helicopter.

Authorities say the two had been canoeing when they capsized and floated in the water with the canoe for several hours, eventually ending up on shore.

The two were transported back to the resort and treated by North Ambulance on scene.

According to Sheriff Burch, the safe outcome was due to the use of life jackets by the canoeists and several responding agencies that helped with search efforts.