UPDATE: All-Clear After University of St. Thomas Evacuates Building

UPDATE: ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The University of St. Thomas has issued an all-clear after receiving a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of a building on its St. Paul, Minnesota, campus.

In a series of alerts posted to its website and social media pages, the university said Tuesday the threat was for the John Roach Center, a classroom building on the corner of Summit and Cleveland Avenues.

The threat came in through the university’s switchboard.

The building was evacuated, secured and searched.

Officials closed the building for the rest of the day and relocated classes.

The university tweeted late Tuesday morning that an all-clear had been issued and the school is continuing normal operations.

No suspicious objects were found.

USTALERT – JRC (John Roach Center) has been evacuated, secured and is currently being searched. — Univ. of St. Thomas (@UofStThomasMN) August 20, 2019

A university spokeswoman says summer classes were in session at the time and Tuesday’s classes were being relocated.