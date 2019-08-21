Chief Buffalo Mural Project Kicks Off with Feast, Blessing

Murals start Thursday, will be worked on until the end of next summer.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Gitchi’Ode Akiing park was packed for a feast and a blessing before works start Thursday on a series of murals honoring Anishinaabe leader, Chief Buffalo.

The murals will pay homage to how Chief Buffalo paved the way for indigenous people to settle in this part of Minnesota.

“This is really significant to show both the contemporary side of people living here, indigenous people,” said mural artist Moira Villiard, “but also to show the historical side of things and how these things converge and how they relate.”

The murals will be painted by local artists down where the trail to the park begins.

They will be completed by the end of next summer.