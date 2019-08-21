Cromwell-Wright’s Shaily Hakamaki Commits to UMD

CROMWELL, Minn. – Cromwell-Wright senior guard Shaily Hakamaki announced on Twitter Wednesday that she has verbally commited to the UMD women’s basketball team.

Shaily’s cousin Taya, also a guard on Cromwell-Wright, committed to UMD back in April. Shaily averaged more than 20 points a game as she and Taya helped lead the Cardinals to a runner-up finish in Section 7A last season.