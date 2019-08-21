Essentia Health, Minn. Nurses Assoc. Reach Tentative Agreement

St. Luke's Nurses Remain Without An Agreement

DULUTH, Minn. — One day after Essentia Health and St. Luke’s nurses hit the streets of Duluth for an informational picket over failed contract negotiations that call for “safe” staffing levels, Essentia announced a tentative agreement late Wednesday with the Minnesota Nurses Association.

Below is the statement from Essentia:

Essentia Health and the Minnesota Nurses Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year labor contract covering nurses at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Superior and Essentia Health-Duluth (Miller-Dwan Building) facilities. Both parties worked hard to make progress in negotiations to reach a mutually beneficial agreement which supports our mission of being called to make a healthy difference in people’s lives, keeps Essentia nursing jobs among the best in the communities we are privileged to serve, and supports excellence in patient care. We are privileged to have some of the best nurses in the country at Essentia Health and we appreciate their expertise, compassion and dedication and all that they do every day to make a healthy difference for the people we serve. The MNA will conduct a ratification vote, which is an internal union process, and will share details of the tentative agreement with its membership on a schedule that it determines. The MNA Bargaining Committee recommended ratification.

St. Luke’s did not release any potential agreement Wednesday night. For a wrap up on the issues behind the contact negations, click here.