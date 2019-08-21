Float Plane Crashes Near Grand Rapids Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.-One person was injured after their float plane crashed after take off near Grand Rapids – Itasca County Airport earlier today.

It all happened at about 1 p.m., according to Grand Rapids Fire Chief Travis Cole. He said the one person in the plane suffered lower back injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The chief added that it’s believed the plane had engine issues shortly after takeoff. The plane ended up crashing in the grass of a stormwater treatment facility about 100 yards away. Nothing was damaged at that facility.

He said more information will be released as the Federal Aviation Administration investigates.