Man Sentenced to 28 Years in Prison After Threatening Sawyer County Judge, Prosecutor

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis.-A 46-year-old Radisson, Wis. man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison and 12 years extended supervision, after threatening a Sawyer County judge and prosecutor.

Last Wednesday, Jerry True, was given the maximum sentence allowed by law for threats to injure a judge, threats to injure a judge’s family, and threats to injure a prosecutor.

According to the Wisconsin Attorney General, in November 2017, True sat in the Sawyer County Jail and penned a letter to a friend in which he outlined his plans for when he was released from prison: he would research changing his name, changing his date of birth, and then killing the family of the Sawyer County circuit court judge, then the Sawyer County circuit court judge, then the Sawyer County District Attorney and the Sawyer County Assistant District Attorney, then his probation officer and finally his probation officer’s supervisor.

True also wrote that they had ruined his life so he was going to hunt them down and take theirs. He continued, writing that he would blow up the courthouse, and the Department of Corrections office.

Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office Jail personnel intercepted the letter which lead to the charges.

True had been charged in the past with multiple crimes including making threats to multiple people and being a sex offender.