Minnesota Supreme Court Tosses Appeal of PolyMet Environmental Review Petition

ST. PAUL, Minn.-The Minnesota State Supreme Court declined Tuesday to hear a petition from environmental groups, in connection to a lower court decision regarding the environmental review for the NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals project near Babbitt.

According to a press release from PolyMet, two environmental groups had petitioned the court for review of a unanimous May 28 Court of Appeals decision that upheld the scope of the Minnesota DNR’s environmental review prepared for the NorthMet Project.

“This action effectively closes out any remaining challenges to the state related to the environmental review and allows us to sharpen our focus on financing, building and operating Minnesota’s first copper-nickel-precious metals mine,” said Jon Cherry, president and CEO of PolyMet.

Groups filing the petition were Twin Cities-based Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy and Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness.

The Court of Appeals ruling covered three consolidated appeals filed in 2018.