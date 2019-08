Northland College Sweeps Lake Superior College in Soccer Doubleheader

Both the NC men's and women's teams picked up wins over LSC.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Northland College would pick up two wins Wednesday afternoon as the men’s and women’s soccer teams defeated Lake Superior College at Egerdahl Field.

In the women’s match, the LumberJills defeated the IceHawks 5-1 and the LumberJacks won their match 4-1.