Proposed Twin Metals Mining Group Signs Union Labor Deal

ELY, Minn.-A project labor agreement has been signed between Twin Metals mining company and the Iron Range Buildings and Construction Trades Council for building a proposed copper-nickel mine near Ely.

“The agreement marks a formal commitment from Twin Metals to hire union workers for the construction phase of the planned underground mine once permits are granted,” Twin Metals said in a statement. “This will result in several million hours of union construction labor.”

Twin Metals plans to release its formal mine plan in the coming months. Once that happens, it’s expected to trigger a lengthy environmental review.

Environmentalists have expressed concern for the proposed mine in the past due to its close proximity to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.