Research Bus on National Tour Stops in Twin Ports

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The All of Us Journey Bus, which is a traveling research exhibit, made its first stop in the Twin Ports at the Superior YMCA.

This is part of a national tour to help bring awareness to their research program.

The all of us research program is not like a typical clinical trial research study.

It is an initiative to recruit one million people to share health information to create a research database.

It could help researchers learn more about different health conditions affecting people.

And people who stop by the Journey Bus, can participate in interactive activities to learn how the program is working to better the health of everyone for generations to come.

“the goal is to help move medicine from a one size fit all approach or treating the average patient in to treating the individual based on what makes us unique like our environment, our lifestyle, our genetics,” said Essentia Health Research Coordinator Bridget Hart.

The Journey Bus will be in Canal Park August 22 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Research staff will be on site to answer questions and assist anyone who is interested in enrolling in the program.