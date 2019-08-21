Season-Opening Change for Tigers Football Team

Instead of opening the season against Ashland like they have for years, they'll start off playing at Spooner.

MAPLE, Wisc. – Wisconsin high school football gets started this Friday night as Northwestern will look to continue their success from last season.

The Tigers are switching things up though. Instead of opening the season against Ashland like they have for years, they’ll start off with a Heart O’ North conference opponent, playing at Spooner. Head coach Jovin Kroll says it will definitely be an adjustment to get used to.

“Because of the opponent we have Week One, a program that has been as successful as Spooner has recently. That was our toughest game last season. We’re ready for it. Even though it’s not the Highway-2 rivalry, it’s still a close rival for us and an important conference game,” Kroll said.