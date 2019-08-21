Students Get Jump Start At Duluth East

Students picked up their schedules, got their lockers, and have their school ID photo taken Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn.- At the high school level, students at Duluth East are getting a jump start before classes.

Tuesday, students could pick up their schedules, get their lockers all set up, take their school ID photo, and sign up for extra curricular activities. But, for many, it was a time to see friends they haven’t seen all summer.

“There’s a lot of kids that I haven’t seen all summer so getting to see them has been a lot of fun and comparing schedules to get excited to be in classes with them”, said Mariah Loeffler-Kemp, President of Association.

District 709 school year starts Tuesday, September 3rd.