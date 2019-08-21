UMD Men’s Hockey Team Unveil Championship Rings

For the second time in as many years, the UMD men's hockey team unveiled their championship rings from this past season.

The ceremony started with a few words from head coach Scott Sandelin. Then the players watched a video with highlights of the national championship game. Then it was time to unbox the hardware as the players talked about how special this day is.

“Honestly, it just gives you goosebumps thinking of how much and how far we’ve come to get these things and to see them on your finger, it’s a dream come true,” defenseman Nick Wolff said.

“It’s such a special moment and special group. It kind of sucks to see it all over. But if had to choose how to end it, it’s obviously the way to go,” said former UMD captain Parker Mackay.

“I think anytime you win a championship, it’s hard. Winning is hard, but to do it, for some of the guys two times in a row, is really a credit to them,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.