UMD Volleyball Team Continues Nationally-Ranked Streak

UMD has been ranked in every AVCA poll since September 10th, 2002

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team is once again ranked nationally in the first preseason poll of the season.

The Bulldogs come in at #6 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. UMD has been ranked in every AVCA poll since September 10th, 2002, a stretch of 233 consecutive polls, the longest active streak in Division II.

The Bulldogs will kick off their season in West Palm Beach, FL on September 6th for a tournament against the Adelphi and Cal State-San Bernadino.