Yellowjackets, Saints Ranked Third, Fourth in UMAC Volleyball Poll

The two teams will play each other September 6th in Superior.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference announced Wednesday the preseason coaches poll for volleyball.

UWS came in at #3 receiving one first-place vote while St. Scholastica is right behind them at #4. Minnesota Morris and Northwestern are tied for first.

The Saints will open their season August 30th against Buena Vista while the Yellowjackets will open the same day against Saint Mary’s. The two teams will play each other September 6th in Superior.