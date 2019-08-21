Zeitgeist to Present Cocktails and Conversation: Womxn in Music

DULUTH, Minn. – Zeitgeist is hosting ‘Cocktails & Conversation’ on August 26th, at 7:00 pm in the Zeitgeist Teatro performance theater.

This is the second of four Cocktails and Conversation events that Zeitgeist will be hosting throughout 2019 as part of their programming series Year of the Womxn.

The topic of the night will be “Womxn in Music”.

KUMD’s Christine Dean will moderate a conversation with local artists Di Jay, Venus DeMars, & Mary Bue around their experiences in music in the Twin Ports and beyond, and each musician will perform as part of the evening’s program. Programming will begin at 7:00pm, and doors will open at 6:45pm. This is a free event, and will run on a first come first served basis! All ages welcome.

Zeitgeist’s Year of the Womxn is a 12-month series of programming throughout 2019 that highlights women’s stories, perspectives and experiences while showcasing that women can, and do, hold positions of power, leadership, and influence across our community.