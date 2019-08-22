Back To School Technology

DULUTH, Minn.- And with school starting up here soon around the Northland, technology has been flying off the shelves.

Laptops, portable audio, smart home and smart lighting are just some of the hot items that students have been buying as they head into another school year. Something students will enjoy more this year than in years previous is the amount of deals Best Buy has for them.

“When it comes to back to school there is a lot that is going on and when it comes to the savings the student deals is something that allows our customers to get the most from these purchases”, said Matt Stine, Specialty Connections Manager at Best Buy.

Students can also trade in old devices for a gift card that can be used for buying something new for this upcoming school year.