CHUM Holds Annual Backpack Drive in Duluth
The Drive is From Noon to 4:00 p.m.
DULUTH, Minn. – CHUM, along with the City of Duluth, is holding a backpack drive today from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
According to a city official, the backpack drive ended up with 1,800 backpacks this year which is 400 more than last year’s drive.
There are three locations you can visit for a backpack filled with school supplies:
- Central Hillside Community Center – 12 East 4th Street
- Morgan Park Community Center – 1242 88th Avenue West
- Portman Community Center – 4601 McCulloch Street
All parents or guardians need to present one form of identification for each student which can be a school ID, social security card, passport, or birth certificate.