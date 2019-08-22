CHUM Holds Annual Backpack Drive in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – CHUM, along with the City of Duluth, is holding a backpack drive today from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

According to a city official, the backpack drive ended up with 1,800 backpacks this year which is 400 more than last year’s drive.

There are three locations you can visit for a backpack filled with school supplies:

Central Hillside Community Center – 12 East 4 th Street

Street Morgan Park Community Center – 1242 88 th Avenue West

Avenue West Portman Community Center – 4601 McCulloch Street

All parents or guardians need to present one form of identification for each student which can be a school ID, social security card, passport, or birth certificate.