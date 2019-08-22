Duluth man Charged for Drive-By Shooting in Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth man has been charged after a shooting incident in Lincoln Park that sent bullets into two separate homes early Tuesday morning.

20-year-old Jericho Alexander was formally charged with second-degree assault and drive-by shooting on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, Alexander stole $100 from a man during a drug deal in the area of 23rd Avenue West and West 3rd Street on Tuesday.

Authorities say a chase ensued between Alexander, the man he robbed and a third woman who police say was acting as a “middle man” for the drug deal.

According to reports, during the chase Alexander entered a camper parked at a residence nearby, which was occupied at the time by two individuals.

The occupants later told police that while Alexander was in the camper they witnessed him pull out a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband.

The report says that the male chasing Alexander approached the camper and heard the sound of a gun slide being cocked so he ran from the camper. Shortly after, Alexander fled from the camper in the opposite direction as the male.

Authorities say the male chasing Alexander called the police to report a robbery at some point after running from the camper.

When authorities responded to the call they heard gunshots and observed an orange Kia Rio driving at an excessive speed.

Law enforcement says they stopped the Kia at the intersection of North 24th Avenue West and West 6th Street and arrested Alexander who was driving the car.

Bullet casings were found at the intersection and on the suspect’s vehicle.

K-9 Jack from the Hermantown Police Department assisting Duluth Police tracked down the 9mm handgun investigators believe was thrown from the vehicle during the shooting.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, however roughly half a dozen bullet holes were found in two homes that became random targets during the drive-by shooting incident.