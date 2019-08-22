Duluth Police Makes Presence Known on UMD Campus

Duluth police were also on campus working with the UMD police department to help ensure everyone’s safety.

In the past, some rowdy behavior have interrupted previous move–in days at the college.

Young adults have been known to sit drinking alcohol on lawns of homes in the neighborhood.

But this year, the Duluth Police Department gave out warning letters to about 100 homes in the area reminding them to be on their best behavior.

“We want to make sure that the kids have fun they do it so responsibly and that they get to know their neighbors and they understand they will be neighbors for the whole year,” said Lt. Chad Nagorski. “We want to make sure everybody is conscious and excepting of each other.”

The Duluth Police Department will be patrolling the neighborhoods all weekend.