Far West Days This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.-The ninth annual Far West Days kicks off tomorrow in Duluth.

Multiple events will be held through Sunday in Gary New Duluth including music, crafters, food vendors, and a car show.

Organizers from the event say it serves as a reunion for the entire area.

“Where we live is a very important thing. The community – the people that make up the community – it’s all about knowing your neighbors,” said Mary White, Gary New Duluth Community Club President

For a complete list of events visit this website.