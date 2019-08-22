Final Military Tribute Painting Unveiled at the Depot

DULUTH, Minn. – A series of military tribute paintings created by a Minnesota artist are now complete.

The St. Louis County Historical Society unveiled the last of the five paintings honoring the men and women of each branch of the military.

This final 8 by 10 foot painting depicts the stories of those who dedicated their lives to the Airforce, which is the youngest of all five branches.

It features Sandra Best, who is the first woman to be promoted to Brigadier General in either the National Guard or the Air Guard.

The series of paintings took about ten years to create from start to finish.

The artist says it is bittersweet to have finally completed the artwork.

“Kind of sad excited, it’s a dual feeling because I spent 10 years of my life working on this researching this,” said Charles Kapsner. “All these people that came to my studio and modeled for me. all the friendships were made during that time have become new important elements in my life.”

The painting will be on display at the depot until Monday.

It will then be on permanent display at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.