Hawks Volleyball Sweep Hilltoppers in Season Opener

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Haley Wambach led the way with 14 kills as the Hermantown volleyball team swept Duluth Marshall, 25-9, 25-22, 25-11, to open the 2019 season.

Zoe Johnson led the way with eight kills for the Hilltoppers.

Hermantown will play its first road game of the season as the Hawks travel to Esko on Tuesday, while Duluth Marshall will host Cloquet in its home opener next Thursday, Aug. 29.