Kneepkens Scores Twice as Hilltoppers Girls Soccer Win Season Opener

The Duluth Marshall girls soccer team defeated Two Harbors at home.

DULUTH, Minn. – Gianna Kneepkens scored two goals as the Duluth Marshall girls soccer team blanked Two Harbors 4-0 Thursday afternoon at Marshall High School.

Baamlak Haugen and Maren Friday also scored for the Hilltoppers, who opened their season with a win.